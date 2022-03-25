Throne One Day Volume Reaches $3.53 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market cap of $34.64 million and $3.53 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.06979874 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 1.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

