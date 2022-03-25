Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 78,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 212,071 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $317,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 310.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.