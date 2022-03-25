Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 78,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 212,071 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $317,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 310.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

