Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to report $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the highest is $4.92 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.46 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,185. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.84 and a 200-day moving average of $254.50. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.