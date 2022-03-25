Brokerages Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

