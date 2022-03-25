Sepio Capital LP Sells 306 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,217.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

