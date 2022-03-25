Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. 157,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.34 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

