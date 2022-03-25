Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.
Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.42. 47,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
