Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 103,555 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

