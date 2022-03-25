Sepio Capital LP Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.19. 92,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $515.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.