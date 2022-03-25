iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 1,586.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,786,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 309,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 383,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

