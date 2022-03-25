SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 1,371.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LEDS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 21,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,078. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.06.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.