SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 1,371.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
