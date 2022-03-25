iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.13

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 65362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

