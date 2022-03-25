Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $11.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.91. 8,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.12 million, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
