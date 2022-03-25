Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,532 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.96. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,763. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

