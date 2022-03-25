Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 40,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,586,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

