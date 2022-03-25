Sepio Capital LP Sells 285 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

DECK stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,993. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.08 and a 200 day moving average of $353.47. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

