Sepio Capital LP Sells 237 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

