Datamine Price Tops $0.0698 on Top Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $220,590.68 and approximately $355.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00311863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005177 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.14 or 0.01344981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,161,089 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.