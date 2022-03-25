Public Index Network (PIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $876.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.07 or 0.06996450 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,314.37 or 0.99979575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.