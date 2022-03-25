Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,943. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

