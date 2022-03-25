Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2,030.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.67. 193,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,045,703. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

