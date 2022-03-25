Sepio Capital LP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,709. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.