Sepio Capital LP Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 1.67% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIRL remained flat at $$48.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

