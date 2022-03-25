Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

DG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.68. 26,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,121. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

