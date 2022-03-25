Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,297 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in WEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $177.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17,813.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

