CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.21

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 136429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $502.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

