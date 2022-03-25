CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.21

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 136429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $502.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.83.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
