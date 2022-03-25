Sepio Capital LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,575,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

