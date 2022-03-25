Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,029. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

