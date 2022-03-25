Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 86.1% in March

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HIHO stock remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Friday. 886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Highway has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s payout ratio is 333.39%.
Highway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highway (HIHO)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.