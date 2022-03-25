Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 86.1% in March

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HIHO stock remained flat at $$2.95 during midday trading on Friday. 886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. Highway has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Highway alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Highway’s payout ratio is 333.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.