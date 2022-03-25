G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

GIII stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

