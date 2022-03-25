ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Several analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Anna Manz purchased 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($13,037.20). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($130,401.66). Insiders have bought a total of 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837 over the last ninety days.

LON ITV traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 81.26 ($1.07). The company had a trading volume of 6,669,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.99. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

