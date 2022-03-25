ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the February 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

LRGE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

