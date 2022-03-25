SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 70.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 16,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,039. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

