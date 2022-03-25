Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payfare in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

