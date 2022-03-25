Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payfare in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
About Payfare (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payfare (PYFRF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.