Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWBHF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 755,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,799. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.