Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.80.

CNQ traded up C$0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching C$79.59. 1,331,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,034. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$36.23 and a 1 year high of C$80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.68.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$239,010.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,399,478.60. Insiders sold 238,294 shares of company stock worth $15,232,630 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

