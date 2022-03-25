Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

NUE stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.04. The stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,148. Nucor has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

