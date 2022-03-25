Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mistras Group.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE MG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,581. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 million, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 452,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,859 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 386,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

