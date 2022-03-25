Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.94. 8,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

