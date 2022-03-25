EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Up 1,940.0% in March

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 1,940.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVAHF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,237. EGF Theramed Health has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

