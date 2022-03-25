Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MOTNF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 19,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,005. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

