Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 9.1%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.03. 25,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 482,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 448,222 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

