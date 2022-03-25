Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $6.09. Platinum Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 1,139,837 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAGL)
