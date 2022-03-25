SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.84

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.84 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 37.25 ($0.49), with a volume of 648,706 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The company has a market capitalization of £57.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.82.

In other news, insider Simon Richard Tucker acquired 36,405 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £12,377.70 ($16,295.02).

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

