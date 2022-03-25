Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.68

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.68 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.70). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.70), with a volume of 9 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The stock has a market cap of £5.64 million and a P/E ratio of -32.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.94.

About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

