Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 807 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

EEMV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. 1,354,230 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70.

