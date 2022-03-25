iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. 222,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

