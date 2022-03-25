The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $188.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

