Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 628 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,496,000. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

