ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0328 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $68,158.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

